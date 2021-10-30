Commissioner fixes rate of wheat flour at Rs 56 per kg

Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, the Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division has fixed the price of wheat flour at Rs 56 in the jurisdiction of division

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, the Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division has fixed the price of wheat flour at Rs 56 in the jurisdiction of division.

He fixed the rate on the request of Deputy Commissioners Saheed Benazirabad, Naushehro Feroze, Sanghar and District food Shaheed Benazirabad Division and Authority conferred by the Sindh government.

The Commissioner has issued notification in this regard and directed deputy commissioners of all three districts to ensure sale of flour at fixed price and initiate legal action against sellers involved in profiteering.