UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Achieving 100 Per Cent Wheat Procurement Target

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 04:05 PM

Commissioner for achieving 100 per cent wheat procurement target

Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood on Saturday directed the officers concerned to ensure hundred per cent wheat procurement target in the division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood on Saturday directed the officers concerned to ensure hundred per cent wheat procurement target in the division.

Presiding over a review meeting of the wheat procurement campaign, she said that no leniency would be exercised against those officials who fail to meet the wheat procurement target.

The meeting was informed that wheat procurement centers in Sargodha division would be operational from April 5, where applications for gunny bags would be received from farmers. The supply of bardana will start from April 10 and the wheat procurement would start from April 17.

Deputy Director food Saifur Rehman said that this year, wheat procurement target had been set at 270,000 metric tonnes in the Sargodha division and for this purpose, 36 procurement centres had been set up in all four districts of the division where wheat would be purchase at fixed price of Rs 1800 per maund.

He further said that 80,000 metric tonnes of wheat procurement target had been set in Sargodha district, 20,000 metric tonnes in Khushab, 60,000 metric tonnes in Mianwali and 110,000 metric tonnes in Bhakkar district.

Commissioner Dr Farah Masood also directed the officers concerned to prepare advance lists of farmershaving more than 10 acres of land and issue them Bardana before harvesting wheat.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioners of all four districts.

Related Topics

Farah Sargodha Price Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali April All From Wheat

Recent Stories

‘There is a shock behind illness of Hafeez Sheik ..

19 minutes ago

Al-Shabaab attacks two key Somali bases: army

39 seconds ago

JKNF aghast over killing spree of Kashmiri youth i ..

10 minutes ago

Over 100Mln Americans Received at Least 1 COVID-19 ..

10 minutes ago

FNC registers remarkable achievements in Q1

36 minutes ago

KP finance minister calls on PM Imran Khan

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.