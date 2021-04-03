Commissioner for achieving 100 per cent wheat procurement target

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood on Saturday directed the officers concerned to ensure hundred per cent wheat procurement target in the division.

Presiding over a review meeting of the wheat procurement campaign, she said that no leniency would be exercised against those officials who fail to meet the wheat procurement target.

The meeting was informed that wheat procurement centers in Sargodha division would be operational from April 5, where applications for gunny bags would be received from farmers. The supply of bardana will start from April 10 and the wheat procurement would start from April 17.

Deputy Director food Saifur Rehman said that this year, wheat procurement target had been set at 270,000 metric tonnes in the Sargodha division and for this purpose, 36 procurement centres had been set up in all four districts of the division where wheat would be purchase at fixed price of Rs 1800 per maund.

He further said that 80,000 metric tonnes of wheat procurement target had been set in Sargodha district, 20,000 metric tonnes in Khushab, 60,000 metric tonnes in Mianwali and 110,000 metric tonnes in Bhakkar district.

Commissioner Dr Farah Masood also directed the officers concerned to prepare advance lists of farmershaving more than 10 acres of land and issue them Bardana before harvesting wheat.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioners of all four districts.