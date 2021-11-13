Commissioner for ensuring supply of wheat flour at fixed rate

In order to ensure the sale of wheat flour at government fixed rate, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah chaired a meeting on Saturday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :In order to ensure the sale of wheat flour at government fixed rate, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah chaired a meeting on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar, DC Naushehro Feroze Muhammad Tashfeen Alam, Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Mir Nadir Ali Abro, Additional DC Sanghar Syed Parial Shah, officials of food Department of all three districts, representatives of flour mills and Chakki Ata Association attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting Commissioner said that wheat flour is one of the basic necessities and the administration would not compromise on the rates of flour.

He strictly directed representatives of all flour mills and Atta Chakki Association to jointly form a mechanism to make available flour at government rate of Rs 56 per kilogram.

Commissioner directed District Food Controller SBA Abdul Majeed Bhambhro and other officials to supply full quota and clean wheat to Atta Chakki owners. He also instructed for an increase of wheat quota and settlement of their genuine issues. Atta Chaki owners presented issues of mixing and less supply from allocated quota of wheat.

In the wake of complaints, the Commissioner directed all Deputy Commissioners to immediately hold meetings with all stakeholders of their districts, find their problems and submit the report so that their problems could be resolved and sale of flour shall be ensured at government rate.