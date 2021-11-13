UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Ensuring Supply Of Wheat Flour At Fixed Rate

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 02:46 PM

Commissioner for ensuring supply of wheat flour at fixed rate

In order to ensure the sale of wheat flour at government fixed rate, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah chaired a meeting on Saturday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :In order to ensure the sale of wheat flour at government fixed rate, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah chaired a meeting on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar, DC Naushehro Feroze Muhammad Tashfeen Alam, Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Mir Nadir Ali Abro, Additional DC Sanghar Syed Parial Shah, officials of food Department of all three districts, representatives of flour mills and Chakki Ata Association attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting Commissioner said that wheat flour is one of the basic necessities and the administration would not compromise on the rates of flour.

He strictly directed representatives of all flour mills and Atta Chakki Association to jointly form a mechanism to make available flour at government rate of Rs 56 per kilogram.

Commissioner directed District Food Controller SBA Abdul Majeed Bhambhro and other officials to supply full quota and clean wheat to Atta Chakki owners. He also instructed for an increase of wheat quota and settlement of their genuine issues. Atta Chaki owners presented issues of mixing and less supply from allocated quota of wheat.

In the wake of complaints, the Commissioner directed all Deputy Commissioners to immediately hold meetings with all stakeholders of their districts, find their problems and submit the report so that their problems could be resolved and sale of flour shall be ensured at government rate.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Sale Sanghar All From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Veteran TV actor Sohail Asghar passes away

Veteran TV actor Sohail Asghar passes away

4 minutes ago
 Polish Border Guards Say Migrants Fired Tear Gas a ..

Polish Border Guards Say Migrants Fired Tear Gas at Them Allegedly Provided by B ..

5 minutes ago
 COP26 urges coal curbs, faster climate action: dra ..

COP26 urges coal curbs, faster climate action: draft text

5 minutes ago
 Flooding leaves family stranded in remote Australi ..

Flooding leaves family stranded in remote Australian Outback

5 minutes ago
 COP26 talks stumble on climate cash 'cliffhanger'

COP26 talks stumble on climate cash 'cliffhanger'

8 minutes ago
 Vietnam welcomes first foreign tourists in nearly ..

Vietnam welcomes first foreign tourists in nearly 20 months

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.