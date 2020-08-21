UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Monitoring Against Growth Of Locust In The Division

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 04:42 PM

Commissioner for monitoring against growth of locust in the division

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said that continuous monitoring was underway in the division to stop growth and reproduction of locust

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said that continuous monitoring was underway in the division to stop growth and reproduction of locust.

while presiding over a meeting at Conference Room of his office here today, he said that Cholistan Development Authority has conducted a survey on 721000 hectares of land in the Cholistan.

Plant Protection Department also conducted a survey at an area of 591000 hectares and no growth of locust was found. Commissioner told that an area of 20000 hectares was sprayed with pesticides near Rahim Yar Khan in the Cholistan recently. He said that all the concerned departments are in liaison with each other against locust.

Commissioner added that no signs of the locust were found in the Cholistan, however, chances of locust's arrival from across the border were still there.

More Stories From Agriculture

