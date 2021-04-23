UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Removal Of Cattle Pens From Urban Areas

Faizan Hashmi 49 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:11 PM

Commissioner for removal of cattle pens from urban areas

Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Friday directed officers concerned to remove cattle pens from urban areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Friday directed officers concerned to remove cattle pens from urban areas.

Taking action on the complaint of citizen about problems being created by cattle pens in urban areas, the commissioner ordered municipal corporation to launch crackdown at Union Council 42 Bhutta Colony.

The commissioner said that cattle pens not only creating pollution but also damaging sewerage system. The owners of the cattle pens have been issued notices time and again but they violated the orders.

Commissioner office sources said that cattle of the owners would be taken into custody and auctioned in case of violations of final notices.

