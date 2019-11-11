UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Inaugurates 'Kisan Maket', Agriculture Office

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 29 seconds ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:15 PM

Commissioner inaugurates 'Kisan maket', agriculture office

Commissioner Bannu, Adel Sadiq, has inaugurated 'Kisan Market' and District Agriculture Office where fruits, vegetable and medicines to be provided for crops at reasonable rates to farmers

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) Commissioner Bannu, Adel Sadiq, has inaugurated 'Kisan Market' and District Agriculture Office where fruits, vegetable and medicines to be provided for crops at reasonable rates to farmers.

The commissioner Monday inaugurated District Agriculture Office and Kisan Markets, Deputy Commissioner Jahangir Azam Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Nadir Shahzad , District Director Agriculture Abdul Qayoom, District food Controller Muhammad Hayat Khan, Assistant Food Controller Sami Ullah Khan and TOR Sabz ali Khan were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Adel Sadiq said the people can sell and buy edible and agricultural items here on reasonable rates.

