UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Inaugurates Miyawaki Forest In Gattwala

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Commissioner inaugurates Miyawaki Forest in Gattwala

Commissioner Saqib Mannan inaugurated Miyawaki Forest in Gattwala Park here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Saqib Mannan inaugurated Miyawaki Forest in Gattwala Park here on Friday.

On this occasion, he urged the masses to plant saplings during a monsoon tree plantation campaign and look after them as well. He said plantation would bring about a significant change in environment.

Later on, Divisional Forest Officer Wajihuddin said under Miyawaki Forestry project 2,044 saplings had been planted in Gattwala Park. He added that Miyawaki method was the latest technology under which saplings grew ten times faster than a normal sapling.

Director General Faisalabad Development Authority Faisal Azeem, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipraand other officers of different departments were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Technology

Recent Stories

PM says he will bring cricket to Uzbekistan

2 seconds ago

Pakistan to play re-conciliatory role for peace in ..

6 minutes ago

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.4705 against USD Friday

1 minute ago

100 shops sealed over violations of SoPs

1 minute ago

India bans sacrificial animal slaughter on Muslim ..

1 minute ago

Russia's State Duma Council Decides Not to Comply ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.