Commissioner inaugurates Miyawaki Forest in Gattwala

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Saqib Mannan inaugurated Miyawaki Forest in Gattwala Park here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Saqib Mannan inaugurated Miyawaki Forest in Gattwala Park here on Friday.

On this occasion, he urged the masses to plant saplings during a monsoon tree plantation campaign and look after them as well. He said plantation would bring about a significant change in environment.

Later on, Divisional Forest Officer Wajihuddin said under Miyawaki Forestry project 2,044 saplings had been planted in Gattwala Park. He added that Miyawaki method was the latest technology under which saplings grew ten times faster than a normal sapling.

Director General Faisalabad Development Authority Faisal Azeem, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipraand other officers of different departments were also present.