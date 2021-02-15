UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Inaugurates Urban Tree Plantation Drive In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 05:09 PM

Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch here Monday inaugurated urban tree plantation drive by planting sapling at Rani Bagh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch here Monday inaugurated urban tree plantation drive by planting sapling at Rani Bagh.

The district administrations have been directed to start spring tree plantation in their respective districts in collaboration with the Forest department.

The saplings would be planted in parks and alongside of the city roads to counter warm weather, Baloch said and directed all Deputy Commissioners to start spring tree plantation in their respective districts.

He asked the conservator of Forest Haider Raza Khan to identify locations in Hyderabad district for tree plantation.

Earlier, the Commissioner chaired a video link meeting regarding spring tree plantation at his office in which all DC's of the division participated.

The Conservator Forests Haider Raza Khan briefed the meeting regarding the spring plantation campaign and said the forest department would provide saplings for tree plantation.

