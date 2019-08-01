Commissioner Kohat inaugurates monsoon plantation under Clean & Green Pakistan

Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah Thursday inaugurated monsoon plantation campaign under 'Clean and Green Pakistan' by planting a sapling at Commissioner House Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ):Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah Thursday inaugurated monsoon plantation campaign under 'Clean and Green Pakistan' by planting a sapling at Commissioner House Kohat.

Senior officials of district administration, Divisional Forest Officer and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.

Under first phase, 10000 plants would be planted in Kohat with assistance of Government Department, NGOs and local LG representatives.

Commissioner Kohat said plantation of trees is a continued charity besides playing key role in combating challenges of global warming and climate change.

He urged people to plant maximum sapling as they can and play role in making the country lush green.