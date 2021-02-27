UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Multan For Strict Action On Hoarding Of Fertilizers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 02:46 PM

Commissioner Multan for strict action on hoarding of fertilizers

Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood expressed annoyance over poor performance of agriculture department especially it failed to discourage hoarding of Urea fertilizers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood expressed annoyance over poor performance of agriculture department especially it failed to discourage hoarding of Urea fertilizers.

While chairing a meeting, attended by Deputy Commissioner and officers from agriculture department, the commissioner constituted a special committee to verify data of different raids of agriculture department to maintain fertilizers supply and stop sale of substandard agricultural inputs. The committee also identify the responsible officials and then it would prepare certain recommendation which would be sent to secretary agriculture for action.

The Commissioner also instructed Deputy Commissioner to ensure submission of meetings minutes of District Task Force.

The person involved in selling fake fertilizers would be dealt strictly, said Javed Akhtar. He observed that farmers were backbone of agriculture system. The farmers rights would be protected at all costs. Farmers feed citizens, he said adding that Punjab government was very much interested in well being and prosperity of the farmers. The fruits of government policy must reach the peasants, he stated.

More Stories From Agriculture

