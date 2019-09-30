UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Multan For Using Modern Techniques In Agriculture Sector

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 10:29 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Iftikhar Ali Sahu on Monday stressed the need for using modern techniques in agriculture sector which was the backbone of national economy.

He expressed these views during his visit to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA).

He also underlined the need of interlinking agriculture with industry, adding that crop insurance was necessary for the interest of farmers.

Climate Change, Water shortage and agriculture are interlinked, the commissioner said and added that modern technology should be used for cultivation.

Mr Sahu suggested international market could be tapped for agriculture produce by conducting research on it.

He recommended close working relationship between MNSUA, PHA, District and divisional administration and forest department to enhance beautification of the city of Saints.

He tipped Multan Centre of trade activities in fulture because of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which would provide a good chance to introduce agri produce at international market.

Earlier, briefing the Commissioner, MNSUA Vice Chancellor, Dr Asif Ali said that varsity was working on 55 national and five international projects adding that it had trained 300 people for kitchen gardening so far.

He informed that varsity had 71 PhD faculty members who were conducting research day and night on various fields.

Different business related courses are als being offered at the MNSUA, Dr Asif stated.

Later, the Commissioner, visited newly constructed blocks, staff, residential colony and rest house.

He also planted a sapling in varsity's ground and prayed for progess and prosperity of the country.

