Commissioner Orders 1 Pc Spending On Plantation

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:12 PM

Commissioner orders 1 pc spending on plantation

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood Wednesday reviewed progress on 585 schemes worth Rs 5.3 billion under phase-II and III of community development programme (CDP) and ordered one per cent of the funding must go to plantation

Presiding over the meeting here, commissioner ordered officials to complete phase-II community development schemes by June 10 and schemes under execution with funding from savings must complete by June 30. Failure in meeting the target would result in accountability of officials, he warned.

Presiding over the meeting here, commissioner ordered officials to complete phase-II community development schemes by June 10 and schemes under execution with funding from savings must complete by June 30. Failure in meeting the target would result in accountability of officials, he warned.

Commissioner said that funds for sewerage schemes were released on priority and asked officials to build Bava Safra road after laying new sewerage line.

Officials informed commissioner that a sum of Rs 2.1 billion was released for 239 CDP-II schemes adding that 160 of them have been completed and rest of 79 were under execution. Exactly 346 more schemes would begin soon under CDP-III at a cost of Rs 3.2 billion. Twenty three (23) schemes were being executed with the help of Rs 200 million saving, director development Waqas Khakwani said.

Deputy commissioners Vehari, Khanewal, and Lodhran gave briefing on development schemes of their respective districts.

More Stories From Agriculture

