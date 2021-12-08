Committee reviews stock, production of urea

The 'Fertiliser Review Committee' on Wednesday reviewed the supply, stock position and production targets of urea in current month for sowing season

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The 'Fertiliser Review Committee' on Wednesday reviewed the supply, stock position and production targets of urea in current month for sowing season.

In order to supervise the urea supplies amidst Rabi season, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar along with Federal Minister for food Security Syed Fakhar Imam held a meeting of fertiliser review committee, said a press release issued here.

Representatives of fertiliser manufacturers, Provincial departments and senior officials of Petroleum Division participated in the meeting.

The meeting was told that the urea prices had been restored to controlled rates Rs1768/bag by taking punitive measures in Punjab.

The pricing structure is being maintained in other provinces.

The Minister reiterated that the demand of urea would be met through domestic production as 34 lac metric tons local production this year as compared to previous years.

He said that the government ensured the uninterrupted gas supplies to the plants for boosting domestic production for Rabi season.

While being briefed on Urea supplies, the Minister directed that relevant authorities to carry vigilant border monitoring to avoid inter-provincial movement of urea supplies and rationalization of district wise provision of urea for market correction.

He shared that the urea supplies to Punjab had increased from 64 percent to 72 percent rectifying the anomalies of distribution amongst the Provinces.

The meeting concluded with guidelines for Provincial departments and fertiliser manufacturers to identify the factors involved in black marketing and over-supply of urea to avoid any market stress amidst Rabi season.