Comprehensive policy made to protect Kharif crop from locust: CS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik said on Thursday that comprehensive policy had been made to protect Kharif crop from locust in the province.

Addressing a meeting of National Locust Control Centre here, he said that surveillance of crops were being carried out with the help of mobile applications, adding that representatives of Pak Army, local administration and agriculture department work together in combat operations against locust.

The Chief Secretary said till now surveillance of 3.7 million hectares of land had been completed, whereas spray had been carried out on 133,000 hectares of area.

Provinces have to make collective efforts to get rid of locust, he added.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Nauman Ahmed Langrial and officers concernedalso attended the meeting through video link.