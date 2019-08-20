COMSATS University launches Fruit Tree plantation campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :As part of Prime Minister 's campaign of achieving Clean and Green Pakistan , COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) on Tuesday kicked off the 2019 tree plantation drive.

Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar Rector CUI, launched the campaign by planting a sapling at university. Over 100 faculty members participated in the brief inaugural ceremony.

COMSATS had organized two similar plantation campaigns, planting over 40,000 trees along its 7 campuses later last year.

In Islamabad alone COMSATS University had not only planted over 10,000 saplings, in land identified by the Capital Development Authority, but also looked after them for over a year now, using its own resources, raised by students and faculty members.

The plantation drives earlier organized by the university boast nearly an eighty percent survival rate of plants which in itself is a huge success.

Rector CUI said that this year's campaign will focus on planting fruit trees so that people may be rewarded with fruit as the trees mature and establish a relationship with the tree.

While reminiscing his time in Abbottabad, Dr. Raheel Qamar said that trees were an integral part of the natural beauty of the area.

However, as the trees were depleted with time, no serious effort was made to replenish the natural forest reserves.

Dr. Raheel Qamar said that the current government's efforts for planting trees and restoring the natural forest cover of the country were timely. Trees contribute in reducing the harmful effects of climate change and their depletion has far reaching adverse effects in aggravating pollution and wildlife conservation.

COMSATS University Islamabad will continue to raise awareness among its student body and will lead efforts in media from its own resources to bring about a behavioral change for adopting sustainable practices and greener environment, he added.