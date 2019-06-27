UrduPoint.com
Control Rooms Set Up On The Issue Of Locusts

Muhammad Irfan 5 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 09:40 PM

On the directives of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Nisar Ahmed Memon, Control Rooms has been set up at Commissioner and deputy commissioner's offices to coordinate efforts and for providing information about locust to stakeholders

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :On the directives of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Nisar Ahmed Memon, Control Rooms has been set up at Commissioner and deputy commissioner's offices to coordinate efforts and for providing information about locust to stakeholders.

Additional Commissioner-II SBA Muhamma Yousuf Abbasi and Director Agriculture SBA Ghulam Mustafa Jamali were nominated as focal persons while Commissioner Office's Assistant Shoukat Ali Lakho and Junior Clerk Irfan Hussain Memon were appointed members.

The growers can contact Divisional Control Room at Phone Nos: 02449370393 and 02449370310 to provided or collect any information about Locust.

On the other hand deputy commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has also set up a Control Room in this regard.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Shaheed Benazirabad Tariq Ali Solangi and Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa are nominated as Focal Persons while Agriculture Officer Headquarter Nawabshah Shabbir Ahmed Channar and Junior Clerk Masood Ahmed Magsri are nominated as members of District Control Room.

District Control Room Focal Person Additional DC Tariq Ali Solangi is allotted Phone No. 03333972010, Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa Phone No. 03003217603 and Agriculture Officer is allotted Phone 03008906316 where growers can contact to collect information about locust.

