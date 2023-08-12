Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2023 | 12:47 PM

Out of which 2 varieties CIM 775 and Cyto 511 are produced by CCRI Multan. He said that as the institute has told that these varieties have high fiber properties with better productivity

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023) Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, while paying tribute to CCRI Multan, said that 5 new varieties of cotton were approved in the meeting of Punjab Seed Council, which was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Agriculture Minister.

Out of which 2 varieties CIM 775 and Cyto 511 are produced by CCRI Multan. He said that as the institute has told that these varieties have high fiber properties with better productivity. The productivity of these varieties.

45 maund per acre and are adapted to climate change. He said that the institution is in a very unfavorable situation when the employees of the institution are not even being paid their salaries and dues.

There is no availability of funds for research and development and there is a pretense of ending the institution and negative propaganda in such an environment that it has not performed well. He said that he congratulates Cotton Commissioner/Director CCRI Dr.

Zahid Mehmood and his entire team for the exemplary success of the institution, which is commendable. They will continue to play their constructive and positive role for stability.

