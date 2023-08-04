Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat while releasing PCGA cotton data for August 1, 2023 said that Pakistan Total inflow was 1428638 bales

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 01:37 PM

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023) Chairman PCGA Chaudhry Waheed Arshad, Vice Chairman Rana Waseem Hanif, Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat and Member Data Committee Khawaja Farooq Ahmad while releasing PCGA cotton data for August 1, 2023 said that Pakistan Total inflow was 1428638 bales
Total arrival of cotton was 1040070 lakh bales in Sindh and 388568 bales in Punjab.

While textile mills procured 1284819 bales and exporters 7500 bales. 136319 bales are unsold in jing factories.

A total of 368 zinc factories are running in Pakistan.
There is stability in cotton prices in the international market.

Yesterday, the New York Cotton Exchange market closed at 84.59 cents. In this context, there is stability in prices in the local market as well.
He said that due to monsoon and Ashura holidays, the arrival of cotton in Jing factories was affected in fifteen days. It is expected that the arrival of cotton will increase in the coming days

