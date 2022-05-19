Cordinatior FPCCI and Chairman PCGA met with Ministers

Cordinatior FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, Chairman PCGA Sohail Mahmood harral. Rana Mohammad Salem MPA and MNA Muhammad Khan Daha met with Ministers National Food Security Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, Abdur Rahman Khan Kanju, Maulana Asad Mahmood, Abdul Qadir Patel and Former Minister Ejaz ul Haq in Islamabad ahead of budget and met with other ministers

Aware of the problems of the cotton ginning sector meetings and asked for cooperation for their solution with Relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Finance that are associated with their financial advisor Miftah Ismail met assiduously aim will be due in the Doha negotiations to work. Advisers will meet Pakistan on return of those treasures and important position.