UrduPoint.com

Cordinatior FPCCI And Chairman PCGA Met With Ministers

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2022 | 03:29 PM

Cordinatior FPCCI and Chairman PCGA met with Ministers

Cordinatior FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, Chairman PCGA Sohail Mahmood harral. Rana Mohammad Salem MPA and MNA Muhammad Khan Daha met with Ministers National Food Security Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, Abdur Rahman Khan Kanju, Maulana Asad Mahmood, Abdul Qadir Patel and Former Minister Ejaz ul Haq in Islamabad ahead of budget and met with other ministers

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022) Cordinatior FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, Chairman PCGA Sohail Mahmood harral. Rana Mohammad Salem MPA and MNA Muhammad Khan Daha met with Ministers National food Security Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, Abdur Rahman Khan Kanju, Maulana Asad Mahmood, Abdul Qadir Patel and Former Minister Ejaz ul Haq in Islamabad ahead of budget and met with other ministers.

Aware of the problems of the cotton ginning sector meetings and asked for cooperation for their solution with Relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Finance that are associated with their financial advisor Miftah Ismail met assiduously aim will be due in the Doha negotiations to work. Advisers will meet Pakistan on return of those treasures and important position.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Budget Tariq Bashir Salem Doha Cotton

Recent Stories

Training and media opportunities – Pakistan-Sri ..

Training and media opportunities – Pakistan-Sri Lanka women T20I series

12 minutes ago
 President Alvi can asks PM to obtain vote of confi ..

President Alvi can asks PM to obtain vote of confidence in NA: Senator Zafar

28 minutes ago
 CJP expresses serious concerns over transfer-posti ..

CJP expresses serious concerns over transfer-posting in high profile cases

1 hour ago
 Quality seeds play key role in boosting agricultur ..

Quality seeds play key role in boosting agriculture production: Shahzad Malik

1 hour ago
 Acting Governor pays condolence visit to Mohmmed A ..

Acting Governor pays condolence visit to Mohmmed Aslam Qazi

1 hour ago
 Pakistan eying podium finish at Asia Hockey Cup to ..

Pakistan eying podium finish at Asia Hockey Cup to secure World Cup berth

1 hour ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.