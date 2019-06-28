Cotton advisory issued for fortnight till July 15

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : Agriculture Department has issued a fresh fortnightly cotton advisory, applicable till July 15, advising farmers to immediately drain out rainwater and take steps to eradicate weeds for better crop growth.

In a release issued here, experts said that rainwater should be drained out and weeds be tackled either through hoeing or by applying suitable weedicides.

Experts said that the crop should remain free from weeds during the first 60 days of its growth. In case of areas that received rains, farmers should apply 23-kilogram Nitrogen per acre and spray two kilogram Urea in 100 litres of water.

Farmers should not keep crop water stressed at the fruit stage and apply water, preferably in the evening.

Good production needed balanced application of fertilizers, experts said adding that Urea be applied along with water application after mixing it in a drum or with the ridger when soil is moist.

Potash be applied at boll formation stage. Experts suggested per acre spray of 200-gram Potassium Nitrate, 250-gram Zinc Sulphate, and 300-gram Boric Acid in 100 litres of water. Pest scouting be done twice a week and pesticides be applied in consultation with officials if pests incidence reaches or surpass economic threshold level (ETL).

To tackle pink bollworm, farmers should apply four pheromone traps per acre and replace the pheromone capsules fortnightly.

Spray be applied early morning or in the evening after 5pm. Farmers should also pay attention to weather forecast and consult officials for a proper crop growth strategy.