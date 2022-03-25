UrduPoint.com

Cotton Cultivation Must Start After Mid-April: Experts

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2022 | 05:17 PM

Cotton cultivation must start after mid-April: experts

Agricultural experts have advised farmers to start cultivation of cotton crop after mid April, as its early sowing will be vulnerable to severe pest attacks, especially Gulabi Sundi (pink bollworm)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Agricultural experts have advised farmers to start cultivation of cotton crop after mid April, as its early sowing will be vulnerable to severe pest attacks, especially Gulabi Sundi (pink bollworm).

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department said on Friday that farmers were prohibited to sow cotton before April 1. Farmers should prefer hybrid varieties if they wanted better yield and financial benefits.

The department has also planned to convince farmers to cultivate cotton on maximum area of land and the field staff had also been assigned cotton cultivation targets and their performance would be monitored and checked on weekly basis, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture April Cotton

Recent Stories

Major stock market indices worldwide

Major stock market indices worldwide

41 seconds ago
 LUMHS organizes Youth Conference under the theme P ..

LUMHS organizes Youth Conference under the theme Paigham-e-Pakistan

44 seconds ago
 69th Mr, Junior Mr Pakistan Bodybuilding on Mar 28 ..

69th Mr, Junior Mr Pakistan Bodybuilding on Mar 28: Sohail bin Qayyum

45 seconds ago
 FCA to meet on March 31 to review output of Rabi c ..

FCA to meet on March 31 to review output of Rabi crops

47 seconds ago
 Sindh delegation visits ETPB offices

Sindh delegation visits ETPB offices

2 minutes ago
 OSCE to Focus on Dismantling Transnistria's Cobasn ..

OSCE to Focus on Dismantling Transnistria's Cobasna Ammunition Depot - Chairman

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>