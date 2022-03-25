Cotton cultivation must start after mid-April: experts

Agricultural experts have advised farmers to start cultivation of cotton crop after mid April, as its early sowing will be vulnerable to severe pest attacks, especially Gulabi Sundi (pink bollworm)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Agricultural experts have advised farmers to start cultivation of cotton crop after mid April, as its early sowing will be vulnerable to severe pest attacks, especially Gulabi Sundi (pink bollworm).

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department said on Friday that farmers were prohibited to sow cotton before April 1. Farmers should prefer hybrid varieties if they wanted better yield and financial benefits.

The department has also planned to convince farmers to cultivate cotton on maximum area of land and the field staff had also been assigned cotton cultivation targets and their performance would be monitored and checked on weekly basis, he added.