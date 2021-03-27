UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cotton Cultivation To Begin In Punjab From First Week Of April

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 05:24 PM

Cotton cultivation to begin in Punjab from first week of April

The cotton cultivation will commence from first week of April and the Punjab agriculture department has set a target of 4 million acres for cotton cultivation in the province

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The cotton cultivation will commence from first week of April and the Punjab agriculture department has set a target of 4 million acres for cotton cultivation in the province.

Director Agriculture (Extension) Department Faisalabad Chaudhry Abdul Hameed told APP on Saturday that cotton was one of the most important fiber crops in the world as it was used to make cloth and other textile products while its seed oil was used as a raw material for the preparation of Banaspati Ghee.

Pakistan is the fourth largest producer of cotton in the world while Punjab was sharing 80% in the total cotton production, he added.

He said that mostly cotton was produced in central areas of the Punjab including Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, Lodhran, Bahawal Nagar, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Sahiwal and Rahim Yar Khan districts whereas Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Kasur, Okara and Pakpattan districts have second level in cotton production.

He said the Punjab government had also decided to provide subsidy of Rs 1,000 per bag to cotton growers on approved varieties of cotton seeds in addition to the subsidies on pesticides for white-fly control.

He said that (Mera) land was better to get bumper yield of the cotton. The farmers should use rotavater, disc harrow or reversible plough to prepare land so that roots of the plant can easily go to the depths.

He said that cotton plant likes heat and dislikes cold. Some farmers are cultivating the cotton crop early but early cultivation leads to an increase in attacks on the cotton crop by pests, especially pink bollworm and juice-sucking insects. Therefore, the cotton crop should be planted on the time recommended by agriculture experts.

He said that after harvesting wheat, the farmers should select BT cotton varieties in the light of suitable area, available resources and experience of previous years. Among the approved varieties include MNH-1016, MNH-1020, MNH-1026, MNH-1035, FH-490, BS-20, CIM-663, NIAB-1011, Hatf-3, Camb Clean Cotton-3, ICI-2424, IUB-222, FH-142, IUB-13, MNH-886, Saito-179, NIAB-878, BS-15, NIAB-545, NIAB-1048, IR NIBGE-II and Eagle-II, etc. The farmers start cultivation of cotton from 1st April and complete it by May 31 as this is most suitable timefor cultivation of BT varieties.

Related Topics

Multan Faisalabad World Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Oil Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Kasur Okara Jhang Bahawalpur Bhakkar Khanewal Lodhran Mianwali Muzaffargarh Pakpattan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari April May Textile Cotton From Wheat Million

Recent Stories

160,165 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

11 minutes ago

Hazara Quetta Football defeats Young Rising Stars ..

12 minutes ago

Indian President Undergoing 'Routine Medical Check ..

2 minutes ago

Anti polio drive from March 29

2 minutes ago

Britain-based Kashmiri Diaspora moves to launch m ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.