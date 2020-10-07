UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cotton Economy Continuously Neglected: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 06:01 PM

Cotton economy continuously neglected: Mian Zahid Hussain

Fake pesticides, substandard seed destroying cotton crops, Cotton shortfall has jumped to seven mln bales

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said the country will have to pay heavy price for neglecting one of the most important sectors of cotton.


This sector is providing jobs to millions and it is responsible for over fifty percent forex earnings but its output is falling while the area under cultivation has been reduced by 14 percent over the past five years, he said.


Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the government should not remain indifferent to this sector otherwise it will drag down the whole economy of the country.


He said that a reduction of seven million bales was recorded in the last crop which will continue to increase unless proper intervention is ensured while the textile sector will have to import cotton worth six billion dollars.


Mian Zahid Hussain said that cotton crop has faced rains, floods and climate change in which little can be done but the issue of fake and substandard pesticides, fertilizer, seed, absence of soft loans etc.

can be tackled.
The planters have to use double amount of seed with the lowest germination ratio while many have to go through the sowing process twice.
The cost of doing business for farmers is increasing rapidly while prices are static since last three years which is pushing them to look toward sugarcane, rice and other crops.


Mian Zahid Hussain said that Government is providing Rs19 billion support to wheat farmers, Rs11 billion to rice farmers and Rs4 billion to sugarcane farmers but cotton growers are being neglected.


Government should ensure availability of quality seed, develop new varieties, improve regulations, keep an eye on seed companies while providing subsidy to growers otherwise the shortfall will increase by the next crop, he warned.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Import Business Alliance Price Textile Cotton All Government Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Jobs Rains

Recent Stories

Update on the first Covid-19 tests of women cricke ..

6 minutes ago

Balochistan call-up Quetta-born Abdul Wahid Bangal ..

12 minutes ago

ECI secures AED4 billion of non-oil trade in H1 20 ..

16 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 111,882 COVID-19 ..

33 minutes ago

The Midrange Kings of 2020

48 minutes ago

ERC provides further humanitarian aid to people af ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.