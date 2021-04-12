Cotton factory warehouse gutted by fire in Faisalabad

A major fire erupted at a cotton factory warehouse located at Jaranwala Road in Faisalabad which spread very quickly and engulfed the entire building

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :A major fire erupted at a cotton factory warehouse located at Jaranwala Road in Faisalabad which spread very quickly and engulfed the entire building.

After getting information, rescue teams reached the spot and smoke billowing out from the burning cotton engulfed the entire area, causing breathing problems among those living in the vicinity of the factory, a private news channel reported.

According to Rescue sources, there were no casualties, however tonnes of cotton were engulfed.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, rescue sources added.