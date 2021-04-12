UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cotton Factory Warehouse Gutted By Fire In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 01:35 PM

Cotton factory warehouse gutted by fire in Faisalabad

A major fire erupted at a cotton factory warehouse located at Jaranwala Road in Faisalabad which spread very quickly and engulfed the entire building

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :A major fire erupted at a cotton factory warehouse located at Jaranwala Road in Faisalabad which spread very quickly and engulfed the entire building.

After getting information, rescue teams reached the spot and smoke billowing out from the burning cotton engulfed the entire area, causing breathing problems among those living in the vicinity of the factory, a private news channel reported.

According to Rescue sources, there were no casualties, however tonnes of cotton were engulfed.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, rescue sources added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fire Road Jaranwala Cotton From

Recent Stories

Hong Kong shares finish down 12 april 2021

6 minutes ago

ISS Represents Perfect Platform for Russia, US to ..

7 minutes ago

Foreigners including Afghans above 60 to get anti- ..

7 minutes ago

Vanuatu's Prince Philip 'worshippers' say his spir ..

12 minutes ago

Ehsaas Kifaalat Programe new phase kicked off in d ..

12 minutes ago

Shanghai natural rubber futures close lower

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.