Cotton futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for September 2021 delivery gained 160 Yuan (about 24.71 U.S. Dollars) to close at 16,625 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 356,516 lots with a turnover of 29.59 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.