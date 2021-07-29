Cotton futures close higher

(@FahadShabbir)

Cotton futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for September 2021 delivery gained 45 Yuan (about 6.93 U.S. Dollars) to close at 17,600 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 513,952.0 lots with a turnover of 45.29 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.