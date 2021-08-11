Cotton futures close higher

UrduPoint.com

Cotton futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2022 delivery gained 70 Yuan (about 10.8 U.S. Dollars) to close at 17,840 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 450,155 lots with a turnover of 40.02 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

