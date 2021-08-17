Cotton futures close higher

Cotton futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2022 delivery gained 230 Yuan (about 35.5 U.S. Dollars) to close at 18,300 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 506,686 lots with a turnover of about 46.2 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.