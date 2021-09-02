Cotton futures close higher

UrduPoint.com

ZHENGZHOU, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2022 delivery gained 210 Yuan (about 32.51 U.S. Dollars) to close at 17,455 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 435,469.0 lots with a turnover of 37.65 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

