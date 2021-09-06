Cotton futures close higher

Cotton futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, Sept. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2022 delivery gained 100 Yuan (about 15.5 U.S. Dollars) to close at 17,810 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 343,707 lots with a turnover of 30.64 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.