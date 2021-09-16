UrduPoint.com

Cotton Futures Close Higher

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 03:00 PM

Cotton futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

The most active cotton contract for January 2022 delivery gained 195 Yuan (about 30.31 U.S. Dollars) to close at 17,620 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 383,261 lots with a turnover of 33.63 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

Related Topics

World China Price Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange January June Textile Cotton Billion

