Cotton futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, Sept. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2022 delivery gained 675 Yuan (about 104.39 U.S. Dollars) to close at 19,230 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 781,745 lots with a turnover of 74.34 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.