UrduPoint.com

Cotton Futures Close Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 03:19 PM

Cotton futures close higher

Cotton futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, Oct. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2022 delivery gained 290 Yuan (about 44.98 U.S. Dollars) to close at 21,545 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 1,315,961 lots with a turnover of 141.84 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

Related Topics

World China Price Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange January June Textile Cotton Billion

Recent Stories

Brunei reports 187 new COVID-19 cases, 9,167 in to ..

Brunei reports 187 new COVID-19 cases, 9,167 in total

54 seconds ago
 Mongolia adds 1,348 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more de ..

Mongolia adds 1,348 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

55 seconds ago
 Sugar futures close higher

Sugar futures close higher

57 seconds ago
 Burkina opens trial of alleged killers of radical ..

Burkina opens trial of alleged killers of radical hero Sankara

1 minute ago
 Rivalry claims three lives in DI.Khan

Rivalry claims three lives in DI.Khan

3 minutes ago
 Nobel Economics Prize Awarded to Card, Angrist, Im ..

Nobel Economics Prize Awarded to Card, Angrist, Imbens for Labor Market Insights

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.