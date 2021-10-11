Cotton futures close higher

UrduPoint.com

Cotton futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, Oct. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2022 delivery gained 290 Yuan (about 44.98 U.S. Dollars) to close at 21,545 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 1,315,961 lots with a turnover of 141.84 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

