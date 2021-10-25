Cotton futures close higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Cotton futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2022 delivery gained 435 Yuan (about 68.05 U.S. Dollars) to close at 21,495 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 542,386.0 lots with a turnover of 57.36 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.