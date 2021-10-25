UrduPoint.com

Cotton Futures Close Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 03:46 PM

Cotton futures close higher

Cotton futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2022 delivery gained 435 Yuan (about 68.05 U.S. Dollars) to close at 21,495 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 542,386.0 lots with a turnover of 57.36 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

Related Topics

World China Price Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange January June Textile Cotton Billion

Recent Stories

HERO Hatta, Dubai Muscle Show and Moonlight Classi ..

HERO Hatta, Dubai Muscle Show and Moonlight Classic headline list of 32 sports e ..

11 minutes ago
 OSCE, EU Record Violations During Uzbek Presidenti ..

OSCE, EU Record Violations During Uzbek Presidential Elections

2 minutes ago
 London expands zone charging drivers of worst poll ..

London expands zone charging drivers of worst polluting cars

2 minutes ago
 Rs 3,558.20 mln being spent to advance 17 aviation ..

Rs 3,558.20 mln being spent to advance 17 aviation sector projects

2 minutes ago
 Talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes boosts England's ..

Talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes boosts England's Ashes cause

2 minutes ago
 Beijing 2022 unveils first playbook for COVID-19 c ..

Beijing 2022 unveils first playbook for COVID-19 countermeasures

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.