Cotton Futures Close Higher

Cotton futures close higher

Cotton futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

Cotton futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2022 delivery gained 180 Yuan (about 28.3 U.S. Dollars) to close at 19,690 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 381,955 lots with a turnover of 37.6 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

