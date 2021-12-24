Cotton futures close higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Cotton futures closed higher Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, Dec. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2022 delivery gained 45 Yuan (about 7 U.S. Dollars) to close at 19,985 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 211,831.0 lots with a turnover of 21.33 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.