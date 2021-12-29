UrduPoint.com

Cotton Futures Close Higher

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Published December 29, 2021 | 03:28 PM

Cotton futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

The most active cotton contract for May 2022 delivery gained 30 Yuan (about 4.7 U.S. Dollars) to close at 20,215 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 215,351 lots with a turnover of 21.85 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

