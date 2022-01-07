Cotton futures close higher

UrduPoint.com

ZHENGZHOU, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) --:Cotton futures closed higher Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2022 delivery gained 50 Yuan (about 7.84 U.S. Dollars) to close at 21,010 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 248,900 lots with a turnover of 26.21 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

