Cotton futures close higher

Cotton futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

Cotton futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2022 delivery gained 300 Yuan (about 47.17 U.S. Dollars) to close at 21,570 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 281,523 lots with a turnover of 30.27 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.