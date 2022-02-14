Cotton futures close higher

UrduPoint.com

Cotton futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2022 delivery gained 5 Yuan (about 78.54 U.S. cents) to close at 21,760 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 211,199 lots with a turnover of 22.93 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

