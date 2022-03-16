Cotton futures close higher

UrduPoint.com

Cotton futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2022 delivery gained 225 Yuan (about 35.27 U.S. Dollars) to close at 21,345 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 268,736 lots with a turnover of 28.14 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

