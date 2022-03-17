UrduPoint.com

Cotton Futures Close Higher

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2022 | 02:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :c.

The most active cotton contract for May 2022 delivery gained 130 Yuan (about 20.5 U.S. Dollars) to close at 21,315 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 188,518 lots with a turnover of 19.

83 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

