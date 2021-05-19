Cotton futures close lower

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 02:55 PM

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed lower Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for September 2021 delivery lost 75 Yuan (about 11.67 U.S. Dollars) to close at 15,640 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 369,225 lots with a turnover of 29.04 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk. E

