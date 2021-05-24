Cotton futures close lower

Cotton futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for September 2021 delivery lost 170 Yuan (about 26.39 U.S. Dollars) to close at 15,705 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 644,024 lots with a turnover of 51.17 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.