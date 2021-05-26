Cotton futures close lower

Cotton futures closed lower Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed lower Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for September 2021 delivery lost 165 Yuan (about 25.74 U.S. Dollars) to close at 15,545 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 486,193.0 lots with a turnover of 37.99 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer, and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.