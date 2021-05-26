UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cotton Futures Close Lower

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:05 PM

Cotton futures close lower

Cotton futures closed lower Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed lower Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for September 2021 delivery lost 165 Yuan (about 25.74 U.S. Dollars) to close at 15,545 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 486,193.0 lots with a turnover of 37.99 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer, and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

Related Topics

World China Price Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange June September Textile Cotton Billion

Recent Stories

Assad says Western criticism of Syria vote has 'ze ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-dengue arrangements reviewed

3 minutes ago

Suspected ADF militia kills 13 in eastern DR Congo ..

4 minutes ago

Belarusian Prime Minister Warns of Possible Respon ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Ratifies Russian-Kazakh Military Cooperation ..

4 minutes ago

Japanese Maritime Safety Agency to Continue Questi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.