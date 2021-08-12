Cotton futures close lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ZHENGZHOU (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2022 delivery lost 120 Yuan (about 18.53 U.S. Dollars) to close at 17,730 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 398,182 lots with a turnover of 35.3 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.