UrduPoint.com

Cotton Futures Close Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 02:35 PM

Cotton futures close lower

Cotton futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2022 delivery lost 120 Yuan (about 18.53 U.S. Dollars) to close at 17,730 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 398,182 lots with a turnover of 35.3 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

Related Topics

World China Price Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange January June Textile Cotton Billion

Recent Stories

Young girl commits suicide in faisalabad

Young girl commits suicide in faisalabad

37 seconds ago
 Ugandan Olympic medal winners rewarded with cars, ..

Ugandan Olympic medal winners rewarded with cars, monthly salary

38 seconds ago
 Durdana Butt passes away

Durdana Butt passes away

22 minutes ago
 Nation set to celebrate 74th Independence Day with ..

Nation set to celebrate 74th Independence Day with great zeal on Saturday

40 seconds ago
 Tractor production increase 38% during July 2021

Tractor production increase 38% during July 2021

45 seconds ago
 Hoax call: youth arrested in sargodha

Hoax call: youth arrested in sargodha

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.