UrduPoint.com

Cotton Futures Close Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 03:06 PM

Cotton futures close lower

Cotton futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2022 delivery lost 20 Yuan (about 3.08 U.S. Dollars) to close at 17,570 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 388,671 lots with a turnover of 34.13 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

Related Topics

World China Price Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange January June Textile Cotton Billion

Recent Stories

Rickshaw driver, accomplice allegedly gang-raped w ..

Rickshaw driver, accomplice allegedly gang-raped woman

4 minutes ago
 Has Delta killed the herd immunity dream?

Has Delta killed the herd immunity dream?

9 minutes ago
 Acid Burn conviction rate increased to 17.3 percen ..

Acid Burn conviction rate increased to 17.3 percent since 2014: ASF

9 minutes ago
 At least 13 labourers burnt to death due to fire i ..

At least 13 labourers burnt to death due to fire inside the factory

20 minutes ago
 New Zealand grapples with new COVID-19 outbreak, e ..

New Zealand grapples with new COVID-19 outbreak, extends lockdown

12 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses development of merged districts

Meeting discusses development of merged districts

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.