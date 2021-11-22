Cotton futures close lower

UrduPoint.com

Cotton futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2022 delivery lost 5 Yuan (about 78.18 U.S. cents) to close at 21,685 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 236,290 lots with a turnover of 25.43 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

