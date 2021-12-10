Cotton futures close lower

UrduPoint.com

Cotton futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2022 delivery lost 20 Yuan (about 3.14 U.S. Dollars) to close at 19,540 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 358,246 lots with a turnover of 35.21 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

